Police said emergency services were called to Bolton Road this afternoon (March 3), where the boy had fallen through a roof.

The 12-year-old was airlifted to hospital, but Sussex Police said his injuries are not ‘currently considered to be life-threatening’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Bolton Road in Eastbourne to a report of a 12-year-old boy having fallen through the roof of a building.

“He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service with serious injuries, not currently considered to be life-threatening.”

Police shut Lismore Road to allow East Sussex Fire & Rescue to attend the scene.

Posting on X at 1.20pm this afternoon, an East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “#Eastbourne | We are currently in attendance at an incident on Lismore Road with 2 appliances and an aerial ladder platform. A road closure is in place and the surrounding roads are congested, please avoid the area.”

The road has since reopened.

