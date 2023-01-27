Eastbourne business donates £1,000 to Care for the Carers

Local carers charity Care for the Carers have recently received a £1,000 donation from The Pavers Foundation, following a nomination from Pavers Shoes in Eastbourne.

Pavers Eastbourne’s Store Manager, Katie Brooke (Left), presenting the cheque to Care for the Carers Fundraising Manager, Amy Hope (Right)

Care for the Carers is an East Sussex charity supporting unpaid carers. An unpaid carer is anyone looking after someone who could not manage without their help.

The Pavers Foundation supports charities across the UK and beyond. Employees can submit grant applications for causes close to their heart, relating to health, education or community.

Jennifer Twist, Chief Executive of Care for the Carers, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to The Pavers Foundation for this donation, and to the staff at our local Pavers Shoes for thinking of us. The donation will go towards funding our activities programme, which provides carers with a much-needed break.”

Past activities have included mindfulness workshops, crafting sessions, spa days, nature walks and days out, such as Battle Abbey or Pashley Manor Gardens.