Eastbourne carers charity celebrates Wellbeing at Work bronze award this National Stress Awareness Day

Care for the Carers is delighted to announce that they have received the bronze award from East Sussex County Council’s Wellbeing at Work scheme. The award is given to local organisations who have built successful foundations of a healthy workplace. The charity was assessed across 10 criteria including mental health, healthy eating, leadership, management and workplace culture.

They want to draw attention to the importance of healthy workplaces this National Stress Awareness Day, which takes place on 2nd November 2023.

Nationally, in recent years 41% of employees experienced poor mental health caused by work, and over 14 million working days were lost due to stress, depression and anxiety.

The charity provides information and support to anyone in East Sussex who looks after a relative, friend or neighbour who couldn’t manage without their help. Stress at work can be particularly profound for the 1 in 7 working people who juggle their job with caring responsibilities.

Local carer Richard said “The stress is in having to work full time to provide an income for my family and then having to care for my wife and daughter, in what should be my time off.”

Care for the Carers’ CEO Jennifer Twist says: “We are delighted to become one of the first charities in the county to receive this award. We are dedicated to providing a supportive workplace for all our employees and volunteers, and are grateful to Wellbeing at Work for their support during this process and beyond. We also want to take this opportunity to draw attention to working carers and the immense stress that juggling work and care can bring. We encourage all workplaces to provide support for employees who are carers - and we are able to help you to do this, so please do get in touch.”