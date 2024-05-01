Eastbourne Chamber launches Holiday Survey
and live on Freeview channel 276
CEO of Eastbourne unLtd Chamber of Commerce Christina Ewbank said: "Through events such as the Turner Prize, Airbourne and Tennis, we have shown that Eastbourne is a premier tourist destination.
"Following on from our survey last year, we are running a visitor survey to understand what people plan to do with their holidays in 2024/25, and we need your help to share it!
"It is important that we give people reasons to visit the town and region all year round to provide stable, well paid jobs that are not reliant on the summer trade. So we have theatres that other towns are jealous of and a world class art gallery to attract visitors to Eastbourne.
"To understand these visitors we would be grateful if you would share the survey link with all your friends and family from outside Eastbourne and encourage them to complete it. "
They could win a voucher for two people to stay at the Grand Hotel!