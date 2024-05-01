Eastbourne Chamber launches Holiday Survey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CEO of Eastbourne unLtd Chamber of Commerce Christina Ewbank said: "Through events such as the Turner Prize, Airbourne and Tennis, we have shown that Eastbourne is a premier tourist destination.

"Following on from our survey last year, we are running a visitor survey to understand what people plan to do with their holidays in 2024/25, and we need your help to share it!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is important that we give people reasons to visit the town and region all year round to provide stable, well paid jobs that are not reliant on the summer trade. So we have theatres that other towns are jealous of and a world class art gallery to attract visitors to Eastbourne.

Chamber members enjoying Airbourne

"To understand these visitors we would be grateful if you would share the survey link with all your friends and family from outside Eastbourne and encourage them to complete it. "