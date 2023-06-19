A charity golf day was held by Orbital Roofing & Building on Friday, June 16. A number of local businesses took part on the day which was won by Spencer's Aerials.

The £12,000 raised will be shared equally between the three charities chosen by Orbital Roofing: St Wilfrid's Hospice, Eastbourne RNLI and MIND Charity.

The teams who took part and/or sponsored a hole were from French & Thorley, Joe Young Plastering, SIG Roofing, Independent Roofing, Douglas Builders UK, Plummer Parsons, KB Glass, MPF Scaffolding, Owen Scaffold Contractors, Golf Base, Team Endeavour, Represented Talent, Vision Aerials, Eastbourne Property Shop, Hailsham Electrical, Eastbourne Fire Station, Bexhill Electrical, Mr Cherry Picker & CJL Construction.Eastbourne pantomime star and comedian Tucker took part in the day and also led the entertainment in the evening, which included him running the auction where lots included hotel stays, meals, sporting signed memorabilia and golf lessons.

Lots were donated by Long Man Brewery, The Wingrove Alfriston, Inner Beauty, Two Bulls Steakhouse, Eastbourne Feastival, The View Hotel, W Bruford, Willingdon Golf Club, Princes Mini Golf, Four Golf, Eastbourne Audi & Eastbourne Miniature Steam Railway.

Local businesses taking part in Charity Golf Day

There was also a raffle, a Beat the Pro game, Win a Driver and a guess the amount of Tees competition.

L to R – Jayne Wilding GM of Willingdon Golf Club, James Hutson, Orbital Roofing Director, Kate Robertson, Service Manager East & West Sussex at MIND, Dean Lynch, Orbital Roofing Director, Sarah Marsh Community Fundraising Manager at St Wilfrids, Graham Leeper of Eastbourne RNLI, Tucker Comedian, and Colton Alleyne-Davis, Head Pro at Willingdon Golf Course.