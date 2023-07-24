Eastbourne charity WayfinderWoman contributes to Covid-19 inquiry

The Covid-19 inquiry wanted to hear the experiences of the general public and the East Sussex based charity, WayfinderWoman has brought the stories of local women to their attention.

Laura Murphy, Founder, said: “We knew from what women were saying to us that they felt isolated during lockdown and so we asked for their stories to reconnect them with their communities. This resulted in the book ‘Women in Lockdown: stories by and about women during Covid-19’.

"I thought it important that the voices of ordinary women, in extra-ordinary circumstances should be heard by the Enquiry. The Enquiry received a copy of the book and I contributed more through their on-line system. Their website says, Every Story Matters. That’s so true.

"It was a time of global shock and we’re still recovering from that shock. We know from our work the impact it’s had on women, compounded by the cost of living crisis. The Enquiry needs to know that and I would encourage everyone to tell their stories too.”

Founder, Laura Murphy with the book Women in Lockdown.

The site for inquiry contributions https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/every-story-matters/

WayfinderWoman provides peer support for women and received the Queens Award for Voluntary Service for their work during Covid. They have released their annual survey 'What Women Want' to gather more information about the needs of local women. They are looking for more women to take part by using this link. https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/M7WLHT/