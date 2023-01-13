Eastbourne charity WayfinderWoman welcomes new managers as it extends opening hours at drop in centre

WayfinderWoman is a female run, volunteer led charity, helping women find better lives by building their self-confidence and skill sets. The trust was recently awarded £100K from The National Lottery Community Fund which will make a big difference to what is offered,

New managers - on the left Sarah and on the right Beth.

A substantial part of this funding has allowed for the employment of two part-time paid Hub managers. This also means that the Hub opening hours can be extended.

The Hub, at Highlight House, St Leonards Road, will now be open from 9.30am to 4.30pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9.30am to 6pm on Wednesdays, so increasing the accessibility of WayfinderWoman’s drop-in information and advice centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bethany Neal has volunteered for WayfinderWoman for three years and is thrilled to be taking up her new role.

She said: “Being a part of the volunteer team for a while means I know how important these new roles are to the growing success of the charity and I am excited by this opportunity to make a positive difference to the service we can provide.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah O’Flaherty is new to the charity but brings experience from her previous roles as well as huge enthusiasm for supporting the future expansion of WayfinderWoman.

She said: “I was already aware of the charity’s work and when I saw the role advertised I knew this was the job I’d been looking for. I can’t wait to get started and add valuable support to the work of WayfinderWoman.”

Advertisement Hide Ad