Eastbourne Cheerleading team, Ice Fusion Lady X, become AllStar World Champions in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, May 5.

Eastbourne Cheerleading Team, Ice Fusion Lady X, travelled all the way to Orlando, Florida to perform at the AllStar World Championships.

Their first performance was on May 4, where they hit zero and scored the highest of the teams in their division that day and also secured them a place in the finals for day two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On day two, Ice Fusion performed their final routine and hit zero again, second day running!

Ice Fusion Lady X

All of their hard work, dedication and training paid off because they won overall on day two and were awarded the title of AllStar World Champions!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These girls deserve this more than anyone, they’re not just a cheerleading team, they’re family and they dedicate their lives to their training!

All family and friends were cheering them on from the UK and also from the US where some of the parents were able to travel to watch them perform.

We couldn’t be more proud!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad