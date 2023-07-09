Eastbourne College celebrates season of tennis success

Eastbourne College is celebrating a bumper season of success in tennis, having won ten county titles over the course of the summer term, as well as securing a top ten win in the national championships.

Pupils across all age groups have played a part in the school’s recent successes, with county wins at every level (under 14s, 15s, 16s and 18s). The U18 Girls team represented the College at the finals of the LTA Schools National Championships in Nottingham – the biggest schools tennis tournament of the year. The team finished sixth overall, continuing an impressive run - it is the fifth time the senior girls’ team has finished in the top nine nationally in the last six years of the event.

Becky Fisher, first team member of the U18 Girls team, said: ”I am delighted to be playing a small part in the success of tennis at Eastbourne College. The achievements are the result of the school’s commitment to tennis and the dedication of our brilliant coaching team.”

Simon Gent, Head of Tennis at Eastbourne College, said: “Our success this season has come about as a result of the daily hard work put into the performance tennis training by our girls and boys (aged 13 – 18). Naturally, we are extremely proud of their tremendous achievements in national and county school tournaments this term. And there is more to come.

Eastbourne College's U18 girls' tennis team

“The U18 Girls team had a fantastic week up in Nottingham, beating 2022 National runners-up New Hall in a tight first round. Coming sixth overall is a huge achievement for the whole team and coaches, and the team spirit has never been higher!

“Eastbourne College now has a well-deserved reputation for being a school which provides real tennis excellence in a glorious location just across the road from the International Tennis Centre, Devonshire Park - and a stone’s throw from the beach.“

To round off the summer season, the Senior Girls team reached the last eight in the Independent Schools Championships held at Eton College this week.

As one of the leading tennis schools in the UK, Eastbourne College’s year-round tennis programme offers the opportunity for all pupils to get involved, with a full summer training programme and fixtures against other tennis schools in the South East. The school’s elite tennis programme provides training throughout the year for those who aspire to county and national standards of play, including one-to-one sessions with top coaches, squad training sessions and player-led sessions.