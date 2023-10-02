On Sunday, 5th November, the Eastbourne Silver Band will be presenting the 12th Annual Eastbourne Concert of Remembrance at Our Lady of Ransom Church in Grange Road.

The Drum Head Altar

This concert not only provides an opportunity to remember those who have sacrificed for their country but also raises funds for local charities through the voluntary collection.

The afternoon will open with a presentation of His Majesty’s Standards before the concert begins, and will close with a short period of remembrance.

This year the concert will include a visit from a member of the Ukrainian community who will add a vocal contribution to the afternoon