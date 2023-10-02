BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Eastbourne Concert of Remembrance

On Sunday, 5th November, the Eastbourne Silver Band will be presenting the 12th Annual Eastbourne Concert of Remembrance at Our Lady of Ransom Church in Grange Road.
By keith MarshallContributor
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:44 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 09:45 BST
The Drum Head AltarThe Drum Head Altar
The Drum Head Altar

This concert not only provides an opportunity to remember those who have sacrificed for their country but also raises funds for local charities through the voluntary collection.

The afternoon will open with a presentation of His Majesty’s Standards before the concert begins, and will close with a short period of remembrance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year the concert will include a visit from a member of the Ukrainian community who will add a vocal contribution to the afternoon

This popular event, now a regular fixture in the calendar, is a free ticketless event to which all are welcome, and light refreshments are provided in the church hall after the concert

Related topics:Grange Road