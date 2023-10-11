Eastbourne dancers rise to challenge in world dance championships

The hard work of the pupils at our Eastbourne Irish dance academy paid off at the recent World Championships.

Patricia winner of the over 51 category

We had 43 dancers compete in the Open Platform Irish Dancing Federation (OPIDF) World Championships which saw 400 competitors throughout the weekend.

We saw much success, with our youngest dancer competing at 4 who won and oldest 65 who won their beginner category’s.

We first opened in Eastbourne last year February and the past year-and-a-half has had been nothing but fun and friendship, teaching from beginner to world champion level - the demand for our adult classes especially went through the roof! It seems to be something they really enjoy.

Some of our eastbourns adults ready for action

All our dancers came away with handfuls of awards, including three world champions. We had mothers dancing with their children and even grandmothers with their grandchildren, it was a joy to see.