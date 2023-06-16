Eastbourne Foodbank calls on public for much-needed boost

Eastbourne Foodbank is appealing to Tesco shoppers to donate food and other essential items at its annual Tesco Summer Food Collection on July 6, 7 and 8.

Freya Brooks, satellite support manager at Eastbourne Foodbank, at last year's summer collection

Representatives from Eastbourne Foodbank will be in Tesco, Lottbridge Drove, to speak to members of the public and hand out lists of much-needed items. These essentials are needed to help Eastbourne people unable to afford food, amid the cost of living crisis.

Shoppers can find out more about Eastbourne Foodbank and donate from 9am to 3pm on all three days.

Eastbourne Foodbank is hoping members of the community, who are able to help, will pick up one or two extra items with their shopping and drop them into a special donation trolley on the way out of the supermarket.

This support is needed now more than ever, as the shelves are empty at Eastbourne Foodbank’s warehouse. As food prices have risen, donations have dropped but there is still a high level of need in our community.

In May 2023, Eastbourne Foodbank provided 2,366 food parcels – 908 of those went to children. The foodbank relies on public support and donations are vital.

Freya Brooks, satellite support manager at Eastbourne Foodbank, says no one in our town should be facing hunger and she’s calling on shoppers to help if they can.

Freya said: “Our foodbanks are busy and stock in the warehouse is low. If you are able to donate – thank you. We look forward to seeing you at Tesco and anything you can give will help provide emergency food and toiletries for Eastbourne people in financial crisis.