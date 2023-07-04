Eastbourne Foodbank thanks local business for help with summer collection

Eastbourne Foodbank’s stock levels are very low and the charity has thanked a local business for donating a banner at short notice for the charity’s upcoming food collection at Tesco this weekend (July 6, 7 and 8).

Signtek donates banner ahead on food bank collection

Signtek designed and created a banner for Eastbourne Foodbank after hearing the charity was buying in food to keep up with the high level of need. In May 2023, Eastbourne Foodbank provided 2,366 food parcels – 908 of those went to children. The foodbank relies on public support and donations are vital.

Juliet Mead, communications officer for Eastbourne Foodbank, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Signtek.

“This Tesco collection is a great opportunity to boost our stock levels and this banner will make a real difference.”

Representatives from Eastbourne Foodbank will be in Tesco, Lottbridge Drove, to speak to members of the public between 9am and 3pm. They will be handing out lists of their most-needed items. These essentials are needed to help Eastbourne people unable to afford food.

Eastbourne Foodbank is hoping members of the community, who are able to help, will pick up one or two extra items with their shopping and drop them into a special donation trolley on the way out of the supermarket.

Freya Brooks, satellite support manager at Eastbourne Foodbank, says no one in our town should be facing hunger and she’s calling on shoppers to help if they can.

Freya said: “Our foodbanks are busy and stock in the warehouse is low. If you are able to donate – thank you. We look forward to seeing you at Tesco and anything you can give will help provide emergency food and toiletries for Eastbourne people in financial crisis.