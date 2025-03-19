Eastbourne gig promises “absolute cream of British jazz”

Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne is promising the “absolute cream of British jazz” on Wednesday, March 26.

Alan Barnes and David Newton will be at The Fishermen's Club on Royal Parade.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Alan Barnes (saxes and clarinets) and David Newton (keys) have won more than 40 British Jazz Awards between them as individual players of the highest regard. Together, they form a partnership that was forged when they were room-mates at Leeds College of Music in the 1970s. Since then they have worked together on and off, collaborating on many projects that have involved a range of different musicians, as well as their celebrated duo performances.`

“Alan Barnes is best known for his work on clarinet, alto and baritone sax where he combines a formidable virtuosity with a musical expression and collaborative spirit that have few peers. His range and brilliance have made him a first call for studio and live work since his precocious arrival on the scene more than forty years ago when the young Barnes was recognised – and hired – by the established British jazz greats of the time: Stan Tracey, John Dankworth, Kenny Baker and Humphrey Lyttelton.

“His recorded catalogue is immense. He has made over thirty albums as leader and co-leader alone, and the list of his session and side-man work includes Michel Legrand, Clare Teal, Westlife, Jools Holland and Jamie Cullum. He has toured and played residencies with American jazz musicians as diverse and demanding as Ruby Braff, Freddie Hubbard, Scott Hamilton, Warren Vache and Conte Candoli.

“Alan Barnes’s unique musicianship, indefatigable touring, and warm rapport with audiences have made him uniquely popular in British jazz. It has been said of him that if jazz ever fails him, which is unlikely, his deadpan humour could see him taking on a new career as a comedian!

“David Newton was born in Renfrewshire and after graduating from college spent four years in Edinburgh, first on theatre work, which quickly led to an established position on the Scottish jazz scene.

“After moving down to London, persuaded by Alan Barnes, he rapidly became a much sought-after pianist teaming up with Barnes, guitarist Martin Taylor and saxophonist Don Weller.

“David's recording career began in 1985 with Buddy De Franco and Martin Taylor and his first solo album was released in 88. Once again, in 1997, David Newton and Alan Barnes teamed up and made four CDs for the Concorde label. In the first five years of the nineties, Newton’s reputation as an exquisite accompanist for a singer, spread rather rapidly and by 95 he was regularly working with Carol Kidd, Marion Montgomery, Tina May, Annie Ross, Claire Martin and Stacey Kent, with whom he spent the next ten years recording and travelling all over the world.

“Together, Alan and David's combined experience and sheer musicality make for a very special evening. Their latest album Tis Autumn is a sublime recording of ballads and bossa novas, but their wider repertoire covers a substantially greater range and much of it will be on display when they perform at the Fishermen's Club.”

The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night if still available or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies). Under 25s concession is £7.50, available only on door sales. Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm.

“There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and a warm welcome inside,” Annette said.