Locally 40 members from groups in Eastbourne , Hailsham and Heathfield met on Eastbourne Pier had their photograph taken and enjoyed a Sussex Cream Tea.

Trefoil is part of the Girlguiding family, who aim to support them and help others by carrying the spirit of Girlguiding into their communities. They welcome everyone aged 18 and over to find friendship, get involved, give support and get active.