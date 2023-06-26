NationalWorldTV
Eastbourne, Hailsham and Heathfield Trefoil Guild members join 80th birthday celebrations

On Saturday July 1, South East England and London Trefoil members will be having fun as part of the Trefoil’s 80th Birthday celebrations.
By Pam IsaacContributor
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:19 BST
You will find groups meeting all around the coast from Littlehampton West Sussex to Herne Bay Kent, along the Thames at Tower Bridge and at the Cutty Sark Greenwich, as well as at Alexandra Palace and other parks in Middlesex, Surrey and London.

At 3pm groups will join hands where they are to form a sea of red.

Locally, approximately 40 members from groups in Eastbourne, Hailsham and Heathfield will be meeting on Eastbourne Pier at 3pm to have their photograph taken followed by a Sussex Cream Tea. Trefoil is part of the Girlguiding family, and we aim to support them and help others by carrying the spirit of Girlguiding into our communities.

We welcome everyone aged 18 and over to find friendship, get involved, give support and get active. Visit www.trefoilguild.co.uk

