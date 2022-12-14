Eastbourne hotel wins top hospitality accolade at local business awards

Staff at a Victorian-listed hotel in Eastbourne are celebrating after winning the top award for hospitality at its local business awards.

The Burlington Hotel in Eastbourne, part of the Coast & Country Hotel Collection, was voted winner in the category of hospitality at thebestof Eastbourne Business of the Year Awards 2022.

The winners of the awards are determined by the business that collects the most reviews on platforms linked to thebestof Eastbourne, which include Booking.com, Checkatrade, Expedia, Facebook, Google, TripAdvisor, TrustPilot and Yell.com.

Thebestof Eastbourne guide describes The Burlington Hotel as a ‘beautiful, listed building in Eastbourne offering 159 ensuite guest rooms and a comfortable stay’. They credit the hotel as ‘an ideal venue’ for a coffee morning or small networking group, whilst currently in the process of creating an events room suitable for seating 100 people.

Nishant Barua, General Manager of the Burlington Hotel with thebestof Eastbourne Hospitality award.

Boasting stunning sea views, the hotel’s Blue Bar is popular for drinks and light meals during the daytime and a chance to unwind over dinner or cocktails in the evening.

thebestof Eastbourne is the first choice destination when it comes to finding local information and offers a unique gathering point for the community where the best businesses are recommended by local people. Eastbourne plays host to many hotels with great sea views or within the town close to culture and attractions – with the Grade II listed Burlington Hotel coming out on top.

Nishant Barua, General Manager of the Burlington Hotel, said: “We’re delighted to be voted winners of the Hospitality award. There are some great hotels and businesses in Eastbourne so it's a proud moment for me and our staff to be voted top of that list.

“We extend our thanks to all our wonderful guests and locals for taking the time to leave positive reviews and feedback about our hotel. It puts us in a favourable position to win these local awards and helps share the news about our great hotel to others wanting to visit the area.”

For more information on the Coast & Country Hotel Collection, please visitwww.coastandcountryhotels.co.uk.