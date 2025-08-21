Eastbourne jazz night celebrates landmark album

Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne will be hosting Chris Coull's Blues and the Abstract Truth septet on Wednesday, August 27 for their monthly gig at the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Co-led by two fabulous musicians, Chris Coull and Andy Panayi, this project re-creates Oliver Nelson's landmark blues and bop album from 1961 which featured a stellar cast including Freddie Hubbard, Eric Dolphy and Bill Evans. The Blues and the Abstract Truth was a celebration of the quality of Nelson's writing and arranging skills, and its great success was followed up with a second album (More Blues and the Abstract Truth). The more familiar tunes nowadays featured on the first album, and although Oliver Nelson didn't play on the second album, he had artistic control of it and it contains some wonderful music. Chris's band brings these classics back to life with a fine band of top players.

“Brighton-based Chris Coull was previously based in Qatar for 15 years as director of Doha Jazz. For the last decade back in the UK, his playful be-bop style has been in evidence in the clubs and festivals around the area. An excellent communicator with that classic bop trumpet sound, Chris is a very lyrical musician who can be both sensitive and fiery, with a great energy on stage.

“Andy Panayi is no stranger to audiences at Splash Point Jazz Eastbourne as he is one half of the organising team there. His career has encompassed all styles of music, from Baroque flute to West End shows to jazz saxophone in its many forms. He is also an in-demand session player and an educator. In this band Andy plays mainly alto saxophone.

“Joining Chris and Andy in the band are:

“Alan Barnes, one of the UK's top sax players who has worked with just about everyone on the UK jazz scene. Popular not only for his playing but also his sense of fun, Alan plays baritone sax in this band.

“John Donaldson (keys). UK born and based in Sussex, but with many years’ experience playing in and around New York, John has worked with some of the greats including Freddie Hubbard and Art Farmer and has a distinctive take on contemporary jazz piano. He currently leads UK band Hexagonal, a celebration of the work of two pianists, South African Bheki Mseleku and American McCoy Tyner.

“Sam Miles is a young up and coming saxophonist in the bop tradition. Confident in many different styles and across the range of saxes, Sam plays tenor in this band.

“On double bass is local Eastbourne star Paul Whitten, and underpinning the whole thing is drummer Joe Edwards who burst onto the local scene a few years ago and has since been in huge demand.

“Blues and the Abstract Truth was a landmark album in its day and still sounds fresh more than 60 years later, especially in the hands of such an inspiring band.”

The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night if still available or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies).

Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and a warm welcome inside.