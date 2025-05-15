Eastbourne jazz night celebrates late US jazz trumpeter Freddie Hubbard

Fans of the late US jazz trumpeter Freddie Hubbard are in for a treat on Wednesday, May 28 when Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne welcome the Freddie Gavita Quartet with their show Freddie Plays Freddie.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Freddie Hubbard played bebop, hard bop and post bop styles from the early 1960s onwards. His unmistakable and influential tone contributed to new perspectives for modern jazz and bebop in a career that included periods of work with some of the most renowned jazz musicians of the time, including John Coltrane, Wayne Shorter, Clifford Brown, Art Blakey and Quincy Jones. Hubbard was a huge influence on the direction of jazz trumpet in the second half of the 20th century, and his legacy lives on today.

“Enter Freddie Gavita, who started playing the trumpet at the age of seven, though it was a misunderstanding as he thought the teacher had said 'trombone'! Freddie’s school was a good launch-pad for music and he played in the wind band, the orchestra and the school jazz band, as well as the Norwich Students’ Jazz Orchestra. In 2003 and 2004, Freddie studied at the Royal Academy of Music’s Junior Academy, moving on to the Undergraduate Degree and graduating in 2008 with a first class honours degree in jazz trumpet. The icing on the cake that year came when Freddie won both the British Jazz Rising Star Award and the IAJE award for Outstanding Musicianship. John Walters, writing in The Guardian, called Freddie Gavita ‘a talented trumpet prodigy’, and by 2017 he had recorded his debut album.

“Freddie rose to prominence through the John Dankworth Orchestra and has been a member of the Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra since 2007. Recent career highlights include three Proms performances at the Royal Albert Hall, appearing as the featured soloist at Cadagon Hall playing the music of Miles Davis and Gil Evans, and stepping into Herb Alpert’s shoes for the BBC 2 broadcast from Ronnie Scott’s commemorating the music of Burt Bacharach. Freddie has composed and arranged extensively, including Alexander Stewart’s masterpiece “I Thought About You” and the stunning “Beloved” commissioned by trombonist Calum Au for his 2012 release “Something’s Coming.”

“Performing the music of Freddie Hubbard, one of his musical idols, has given Freddie Gavita's career yet another different perspective, and he is perfectly suited to the bop genre. Sharing the stage with him at Splash Point will be keyboard maestro Mark Edwards, who has performed at such prestigious festivals as Montreux, Montreal, Mount Fuji Japan, Singapore and the North Sea Jazz Festival, and established jazz venues such as Ronnie Scotts, The Bottom Line New York, and Blue Note Milan. Oz Dechaine (double bass) and Mez Clough (drums) complete the stellar quintet line-up.”

The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night (if still available), or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies). Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm.