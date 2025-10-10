Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club welcomes Winter Wilson as next guests

The next guest night for Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club is Winter Wilson on Wednesday, October 15, Upstairs at the Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH.

Admission is £8 (cash); pay on the door; doors 7.30pm, start 8pm.

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “It is in live performance where these two really excel. Now in their ninth year as full-time musicians, Kip Winter and Dave Wilson bring a sense of intimacy to every venue, blending superb, often hard-hitting original songs, stunning harmonies and musicianship with sometimes hilarious humour and tales of life on the road.

“When Mike Harding dubbed Winter Wilson as one of the hardest working duos on the circuit, he'd clearly done his homework. In 2019 aside from touring around the UK, Winter Wilson performed in Australia, Spain, Belgium and Canada. They also released Live & Unconventional, the long-awaited live album, recorded on tour and at Cropredy Festival with folk rock icons Fairport Convention. The reviews have been exceptional.

“Kip (vocals, accordion, guitar, flute) has ‘simply has a voice to die for’ (John Roffey, Maverick Magazine) whilst Dave (vocals, guitar and banjo) is now rightly recognised as being amongst the top tier of British songwriters, with his songs sung in folk clubs across the UK and beyond. Together, their voices are sublime. You will laugh; you may cry. You will certainly want to see them again!”