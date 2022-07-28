Eastbourne lifeboat crews called to dog who fell 400 feet off cliff

The Eastbourne crew was called at 3.30pm yesterday (July 28).

According to the RNLI, they were requested to launch the inshore lifeboat and tasked to assist local coastguards with locating and recovering a dog and the owner that had become trapped on the cliff face.

The dog had fallen nearly 400 feet and the owner was trying to recover it.

Dog rescued by Eastbourne RNLI (photo from RNLI)

A local coastguard was lowered down the cliff face to recover the injured dog and reunite it with the owner on the beach waiting for the inshore lifeboat.

Due to weather and tide conditions, everyone was taken back to the inshore lifeboat station.

The owner was cared for by the lifeboat crew and the dog taken to a local vet by the coastguard to be checked over and treated for any injuries.