Eastbourne man marks 15 years with Paradise Park, Newhaven

Compost is where it all began for 31-year-old Martin Barrett from Eastbourne who this week (29 May) marks a 15-year career with Paradise Park in Newhaven.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 26th May 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:57 BST
Martin Barrett back at the compost where his rising career at Paradise Park beganMartin Barrett back at the compost where his rising career at Paradise Park began
Martin Barrett back at the compost where his rising career at Paradise Park began

Aged just 16, Martin started at the family-run Newhaven garden centre as a humble assistant in the compost department, and has risen steadily through the ranks to become the business’s senior buyer responsible for placing orders totalling millions of pounds.

Family director, Darren Clift, says he can remember when Martin started at the Avis Road store he stood out as someone who wanted to get on and is delighted that he chose to pursue a career with the firm.

“I have worked closely with Martin for around 10 years and his enthusiasm, drive and willingness to go the extra mile are a testament to him and how he has forged such a successful career with us.

“It is what we are about; we are a family firm and love to welcome colleagues to grow with us over the long term, it’s so rewarding to see the success stories, and Martin is a shining example of that”

A keen cyclist, Martin is poised to complete the London to Brighton ride, for his second time, to raise money for Alzheimer’s research. He says he felt welcome from the moment he arrived at the Newhaven business.

“I joined Paradise Park, and there were always opportunities to learn new skills. I left college at a time of recession and it was hard to find chances, so I was grateful that the Tates family offered me an apprenticeship in their garden centre business. I’ve experienced a lot over the last 15 years; no two days are the same.

