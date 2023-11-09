A local micro brewery’s pale ale was named the best at Eastbourne’s Beer Festival.

Route 21’s ‘Stroll’, was voted ‘Beer of the Festival’ out of more than 120 beverages at the event which took place at the Winter Garden in October.

Founders Mark Potter and Gavin Wiseman, who produced their first bottled beers in 2020, said: “We are delighted with getting ‘Beer of the Festival’ especially with the quality and variety of the other beers represented.

"It says we are on the right track and shows us there is great public support for a local brewery.”

Brewers Mark and Gavin at Eastbourne Beer Festival

Route 21 was set up after Gavin and Mark met in a specialist craft beer bar and found a shared interest in homebrewing.

The core range includes hoppy pale ales: ‘Stroll’, ‘Drift’ and ‘Selfie’, and oatmeal stout ‘Dark Skies’.