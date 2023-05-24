Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne pupils become builders for the day at Meadowburne Place development

As new research reveals that the UK needs nearly one million new tradespeople by 2032 to keep pace with demand, Barratt David Wilson Homes is helping to educate the next generation of builders at The Parkland Federation in Eastbourne.
By Paris HowellsContributor
Published 24th May 2023, 09:05 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:07 BST
The Parkland Federation at Meadowburne Place
The Parkland Federation at Meadowburne Place

The children, aged between five and 11, were invited to visit the housebuilder’s Meadowburne Place development on St Martins Road for an interactive and educational site tour.

The pupils saw the site team in action, learning about the importance of PPE, the different stages of construction and the different equipment used to build new homes. To conclude the visit, The Parkland Federation were taken to see the machinery in action and were invited by the site team to take a seat in one of the diggers.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “As a responsible housebuilder, it is important for us to begin educating the next generation about our diverse industry, especially the sustainable measures we are putting in place during the construction of new homes. We were proud to invite the pupils from The Parkland Federation to Meadowburne Place to find out all about our growing development here in Eastbourne, and hope that the visit demonstrated how exciting and versatile the construction industry is, and will inspire the pupils to consider a career in this field when they grow up.”

The Parkland Federation at Meadowburne Place
The Parkland Federation at Meadowburne Place

Kim Walker, Lower Key Stage 2 Phase Lead at The Parkland Federation, added: “It was great to be able to show the children successful examples of recycling in the housebuilding industry during the interactive sessions, which were allowed our pupils to try out first hand some of the everyday jobs on a building site. It was great to see some of our budding builders get stuck in with the site team!”

The Parkland Federation at Meadowburne Place
The Parkland Federation at Meadowburne Place
