Eastbourne residents invited to attend housebuilder's playground opening
The launch is set to take place between 11am and 1pm on Saturday 14th October 2023, and is set to be a fun-filled event for families and children of all ages.
Visitors to the playground will be invited to try out the new play equipment for the first time, including swings, slides, climbing frames and interactive play zones.
A talented face painting artist will be in attendance, as well as an ice-cream caravan offering sweet treats.
Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “We are pleased to invite the local community to join us in celebrating the opening of our playground on Saturday 14th October.
"Meadowburne Place is a thriving development that is home to lots of families so this playground will be a welcome addition for those living locally. We invite you to be among the first to explore our brand-new playground and encourage everyone to RSVP in advance.”
Please RSVP by Monday 9th October to ensure we have enough ice cream treats and face painters to go around – register your place by emailing [email protected], or visit our Sales and Marketing Suite to let us know you'll be joining in the festivities.