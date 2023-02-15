Eastbourne residents invited to collect free nestboxes at Meadowburne Place

Recent reports reveal that nearly half of the planet’s bird species are in decline, with the UK continuing to witness sustained threats to its native bird populations. To protect local bird populations in Eastbourne, Barratt David Wilson Homes is giving away 30 free build-your-own nestbox kits to the local community, which are available to collect from its Meadowburne Place development.

National Nestbox Week at Meadowburne Place

The kits will be released ahead of National Nestbox Week (February 14-21), where a selection of self-construction kits will be available for local families to collect from the Sales and Marketing Suite onsite. The kits are made from sustainably sourced FSC-certified wood, and the outside of the box can be decorated using markers or paint. Once built, residents are invited to install the nestbox outside in their garden, providing shelter for birdlife including blue tits, house sparrows, and wagtails.

Kimberley Benson, Director of Sales and Marketing for Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “We are once again donating build-your-own nestbox kits to local families in the South East, an initiative that has seen several hundred nestboxes installed over the last three years, providing a vast area of protected spaces for birds to take cover and nest this spring.

"We hope this donation can empower our residents to welcome wildlife into their outside spaces this year. These nestboxes will contribute to our wider network of sustainable measures at Meadowburne Place, where we will be introducing swift nesting bricks, hedgehog highways and planted wildflowers.”

This initiative forms part of the housebuilder’s pledge to provide 120 nestboxes to communities nearby to its developments Haywards Heath, Angmering and Wokingham during National Nestbox Week.

Local families can reserve their nestbox and time slot to collect the kits by emailing [email protected] Meadowburne Place is located on St Martins Road, Eastbourne, BN22 0LG.