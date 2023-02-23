Eastbourne residents share stories with launch of housebuilder's 'little library'

The little library is a community exchange service designed for readers to borrow or leave a book when passing by. Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties has installed a number of books in the library to begin the collection, and is encouraging local residents to contribute spare books to increase the breadth of reading material available.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “We strongly believe that everyone should have access to a wide range of reading material, no matter their age or where they live. To make it easy for the local community to obtain new books, we have installed a little library at Meadowburne Place. Our self-sustaining little library is completely free for all to use, and we look forward to hearing what stories have been shared together within our community.”