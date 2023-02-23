Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne residents share stories with launch of housebuilder's 'little library'

To encourage a love of reading in Eastbourne, local housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes has installed a ‘little library’ at its Meadowburne Place development on St Martins Road in time for this year’s World Book Day.

By Paris HowellsContributor
3 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 9:59am
Eastbourne's new 'Little Library' at Meadowburne Place
The little library is a community exchange service designed for readers to borrow or leave a book when passing by. Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties has installed a number of books in the library to begin the collection, and is encouraging local residents to contribute spare books to increase the breadth of reading material available.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “We strongly believe that everyone should have access to a wide range of reading material, no matter their age or where they live. To make it easy for the local community to obtain new books, we have installed a little library at Meadowburne Place. Our self-sustaining little library is completely free for all to use, and we look forward to hearing what stories have been shared together within our community.”

This spring, Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ Meadowburne Place is offering a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes for families, downsizers or first time buyers looking to settle down in Lower Willingdon.

Barratt David Wilson Homes