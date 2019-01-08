Eastbourne road blocked by police cars due to incident

A road in Eastbourne is currently blocked by police cars due to an incident, traffic reports suggest.

Jevington Road in Eastbourne is partially blocked with slow traffic between Church Lane and Wayfaring Down.

The road is currently partially blocked by police cars, traffic reports say

According to traffic reports, four police vehicles are partially blocking the road.