Eastbourne school children skipping to raise funds for children in Uganda

The Quicken Trust, a Hailsham based charity, has been changing the lives of the community in Kabubbu for 25 years supported by many in the Sussex area and beyond.

This initiative was the idea of Janet Rowlinson a local member of the Quicken Trust board and a number of schools were quick to pick up the challenge to skip for at least three hours to raise funds.

Quicken Trust visits the schools to introduce the project then takes an assembly to let the children know about children in Kabubbu, what there lives are like and how through a live link to Uganda skipping for three hours along with the children in Kabbubu, they can truly change lives.

Submitted article

Willingdon School were the first to take part in raising funds and the 8th March saw Haven School raise nearly £600 and Friday 15th March will see Stafford Junior School skipping with the children of Kabbubu to raise funds.

It's a good news story in a broken world and if your school would like to take part in bringing a brighter future to the 'kids in Kabbubu you can contact [email protected] to express an interest and arrange a visit.

Quicken Trust also runs schools, business and personal sponsorship and fund raising schemes. Currently we are seeking two runners for the Brighton Marathon to help raise funds. Contact [email protected] if wnat to run to save lives.