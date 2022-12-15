A secondary school in Eastbourne was put into lockdown this week due to a incident involving a student with a knife.

The Turing School, formerly known as Causeway School, was put into a temporary lockdown on the morning of Tuesday (December 13).

According to police, officers were called just after 9am and arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of possession of a bladed article within a school premises and making threats with a bladed article. He has been released on bail with strict conditions, including not to attend the school. Police seized a knife from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigator Katie Studley said: “We would like to reassure the public and parents that this was an isolated incident. No one was harmed, and enquiries are ongoing, in liaison with the relevant authorities.”

Eastbourne school put into lockdown due to incident with student - The Turing School (photo from Google Maps)

Advertisement Hide Ad

A school spokesperson said: “The school initiated a lockdown for a short period of time due to an identified risk involving one pupil. The incident was isolated and promptly resolved with the support of the police. All policies and protocols, including our robust lock down procedures, were swiftly followed by staff to ensure that the risk was contained away from staff and students. This ensured the safety of all pupils and adults in the school. Our rapid response and actions have been commended by the police. We are very appreciative of the school community's response and we would like to thank parents and carers for their continued support."

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information, please report online or call 101, quoting serial 302 of 13/12.