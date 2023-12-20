Eastbourne shop and customers deliver joy to local community this Christmas

Local Eastbourne charities including Baby Bank South Wealden CIC, St Wilfrid's Hospice and Kinship Care children, alongside local care homes this week received over 520 Christmas gifts, courtesy of Dunelm Eastbourne’s generous colleagues and customers.

The donations were the result of the retailer’s Delivering Joy campaign, which saw Eastbourne shoppers purchase gifts for people in need in their local community.

In recent years the campaign has seen the number of donated gifts soar from just shy of 20,000 in 2021 to a massive 125,000 this year, more than the previous three years combined. Within this, the generous Eastbourne community donated an amazing 529 gifts.

Dunelm customers and colleagues in Eastbourne came together to ‘deliver joy’ by fulfilling gift tag requests from members of the local community who needed extra support this festive period, or who may otherwise have little to open on Christmas Day, including community groups, primary schools and refuges in the area.

Dunelm store colleagues ready to deliver joy in the local community

Like last year, Dunelm store colleagues have noticed that many of the requests are incredibly simple and heartwarming, suggesting that the potential recipients are still struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Children have been asking for new underwear, teddies and hair bobbles for school, amongst other items. And, like last year, store colleagues have again noticed many people put winter essentials at the top of their wish lists with items such as hats, scarves, socks, toiletries and festive food items like selection boxes in high demand.

Nicky Walker, Director at Baby Bank South Wealden CIC said: “We are incredibly grateful to our incredible local community and to Dunelm who have turned our Christmas wishes into reality this year. Thank you for making Christmas special to those who may have gone without.”

Ashley Tonks, Store Manager at Dunelm Eastbourne: “We are immensely proud of the efforts for this year’s Delivering Joy campaign. The ongoing support from the local community has exceeded our expectations and we are so pleased this year’s efforts will help to create a brighter holiday season for so many.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all our customers and local community who have kindly donated gifts. Especially during these challenging times, your generosity is truly inspiring.”