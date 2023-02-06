Eastbourne solicitors raise money to support local dementia charity

As a charity, the Eastbourne Dementia Action Alliance (EDAA) is reliant upon donations to support its objectives of helping people living with dementia locally and working alongside other organisations to improve their services to those living with dementia and their families.

From left to right: Brenda Ticehurst (Hart Reade LLP), Alexandra Funnell (Hart Reade LLP), Stephen Lloyd (EDAA Trustee) and Lynn Heaton (Hart Reade LLP)

Members of the EDAA recently thanked partners and staff at Hart Reade LLP, a leading Eastbourne firm of solicitors, for having raised £1,245.30 on their behalf during the course of 2022.

This was a wonderful boost for the charity as the monies raised will help it work towards its aim of helping Eastbourne become a more dementia inclusive community.

Alexandra Funnell of Hart Reade said: “Taking part in fundraising for EDAA has been especially dear to our hearts, with several of our staff members closely affected by dementia in their families.

"We were happy to support this charity and are proud of the funds we raised, knowing it will go to those who need it most.”

EDAA Trustee, Stephen Lloyd, added: “On behalf of all the Trustees at the EDAA, I am delighted to accept this kind donation from Hart Reade. It was a privilege for the charity that they chose us as their Charity of the Year in 2022.