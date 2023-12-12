Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel presentation to Chalk Farm Hotel
The items had been donated by all the club members, collected and carefully distributed into 20 bags.
The Association of Inner Wheel Clubs in Great Britain and Ireland will be celebrating their 100 year birthday next year and to commemorate this all the clubs have been asked to perform or achieve an act of 100 for 100... we have achieved that with our gift.
If there are any ladies in Eastbourne or surrounding areas that are looking to join a friendly, caring ladies club, then please do get in touch we would love you to join us.
Inner Wheel members promote friendship and foster international understanding.
We are women volunteers in service, doing our part for a better and stronger world.