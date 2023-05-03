Eastbourne spring choir concert raises funds for Shelter charity

The Happy Place Choir Spring Concert raised £343.93 for Shelter at their recent performance at St.Saviour's Church. Eastbourne.

The colourful Happy Place Choir

The choir performed a variety of rock, pop, gospel and world songs to a packed audience, attended by the Mayor of Eastbourne.

One of the highlights of the evening was when the whole audience got involved in singing a gospel medley - in harmony! The concert provided harmonic food for the soul and was an uplifting experience for all.

During the interval, the choir held a cake stall in aid of the homeless charity Shelter, which was a great success.

The Happy Place Choir at St.Saviour's Church

Shelter is one of the UK's leading charities tackling the exponential rise in homelessness across the country.

The Happy Place Choir is a vibrant and colourful community choir.

They meet on Monday evenings during term-time at The Lamb pub in Old Town.

There are no auditions for the choir and newcomers are always welcome to join.

The Happy Place Choir often performs at local events such as Pride and Chiddfest.