Eastbourne spring choir concert raises funds for Shelter charity

The choir performed a variety of rock, pop, gospel and world songs to a packed audience, attended by the Mayor of Eastbourne.
One of the highlights of the evening was when the whole audience got involved in singing a gospel medley - in harmony! The concert provided harmonic food for the soul and was an uplifting experience for all.
During the interval, the choir held a cake stall in aid of the homeless charity Shelter, which was a great success.
Shelter is one of the UK's leading charities tackling the exponential rise in homelessness across the country.
The Happy Place Choir is a vibrant and colourful community choir.
They meet on Monday evenings during term-time at The Lamb pub in Old Town.
There are no auditions for the choir and newcomers are always welcome to join.
The Happy Place Choir often performs at local events such as Pride and Chiddfest.
If you missed the Spring concert but would like to hear the choir sing, their next performance will be at the East Dean Summer fair on Saturday May 17at 2pm.