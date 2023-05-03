Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne spring choir concert raises funds for Shelter charity

The Happy Place Choir Spring Concert raised £343.93 for Shelter at their recent performance at St.Saviour's Church. Eastbourne.

By Celine GucherContributor
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:23 BST
The colourful Happy Place ChoirThe colourful Happy Place Choir
The choir performed a variety of rock, pop, gospel and world songs to a packed audience, attended by the Mayor of Eastbourne.

One of the highlights of the evening was when the whole audience got involved in singing a gospel medley - in harmony! The concert provided harmonic food for the soul and was an uplifting experience for all.

During the interval, the choir held a cake stall in aid of the homeless charity Shelter, which was a great success.

The Happy Place Choir at St.Saviour's ChurchThe Happy Place Choir at St.Saviour's Church
Shelter is one of the UK's leading charities tackling the exponential rise in homelessness across the country.

The Happy Place Choir is a vibrant and colourful community choir.

They meet on Monday evenings during term-time at The Lamb pub in Old Town.

There are no auditions for the choir and newcomers are always welcome to join.

The colourful Happy Place ChoirThe colourful Happy Place Choir
The Happy Place Choir often performs at local events such as Pride and Chiddfest.

If you missed the Spring concert but would like to hear the choir sing, their next performance will be at the East Dean Summer fair on Saturday May 17at 2pm.

