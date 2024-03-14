Eastbourne tops study of the UK areas with the best broadband

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The experts at Getac – Rugged Computing Solutions analysed data from Ofcom Connected Nations 2023 to reveal the spots with the best broadband. Each UK parliamentary constituency was ranked based on four metrics: average download speed, superfast availability, percentage of premises receiving under 10 Mbps, and the percentage of premises receiving over 30 Mbps. The areas were each given a score out of 40 and ranked accordingly.

Eastbourne topped the study as the UK area with the best broadband. Approximately 99.7% of premises in the constituency have superfast availability, one of the highest percentages in the entire nation. The area’s huge average download speed of 726.8 Mbps was more than double the average speed of any other spot in the UK, propelling it to the very summit of the ranking.

Recognised as the best spot for broadband in Hampshire, Southampton Test took second place on the ranking. The constituency placed high thanks to its impressive average download speed of 318.1 Mbps and low percentage of premises receiving speeds of under 10 Mbps, below Ofcom’s threshold for ‘decent broadband’.

People living in the constituency Belfast West have access to the best broadband in Northern Ireland and third best in the whole of the UK. Residents can enjoy average download speeds of 232.2 Mbps, while a massive 95.8% of premises in the area receive superfast speeds over 30 Mbps.

To enjoy the very best broadband in the North West of England, you would have to live in the Greater Manchester constituency of Worsley and Eccles South. Locals have access to the fourth best broadband in the UK, with the average download speed reaching 229.6 Mbps and 92.8% of premises taking advantage of superfast speeds over 30 Mbps.

Northern Ireland’s Belfast East and Belfast North took the fifth and eighth spots in the study of the UK’s best areas for broadband. In Belfast East, the average download speed taken was 222.4 Mbps, while in Belfast North the average hit 217.7 Mbps. Residents of the Belfast East constituency have better access to superfast broadband, with 98.7% of all premises granted superfast availability. However, the uptake of superfast broadband, speeds over 30 Mbps, is more common in Belfast North with 92.8% of all homes and businesses receiving over 30 Mbps.

Gedling and Solihull claimed sixth and seventh spot among the top 10 areas with the best broadband. The average download speed found in both areas was 209.1 Mbps and 218.8 Mbps, respectively.

Liverpool’s West Derby constituency is the city’s very best area for broadband. Exactly 99.8% of premises have access to superfast availability, meaning they are capable of receiving download speeds of at least 30 Mbps. The average download speed for homes and businesses in the region also reached 219.9 Mbps, giving the area the ninth-best broadband in the UK.

Bootle is the second area in Merseyside to rank as one of the best spots in the UK for broadband. Placing tenth in the study, Bootle is one of the top locations in the North West of England to find quality broadband. Approximately 99.2% of premises have access to superfast broadband, while the average download speed for the area is an impressive 219 Mbps.

Table: The UK parliamentary constituencies with the best broadband

Ranking Constituency Superfast availability Average download speed Under 10 Mbps Over 30 Mbps Broadband Rating/40 1 Eastbourne 99.7% 726.8 3.2% 86.9% 38.86 2 Southampton, Test 98.6% 318.1 2.4% 89.7% 33.38 3 Belfast West 99.3% 223.2 1.9% 95.8% 32.86 4 Worsley and Eccles South 99.1% 229.6 2.3% 92.8% 32.59 5 Belfast East 98.7% 222.4 1.8% 92.7% 32.40 6 Gedling 99.6% 209.1 1.6% 93.1% 32.37 7 Solihull 99.5% 218.8 2.5% 91.3% 32.36 8 Belfast North 98.5% 217.7 2.0% 92.8% 32.34 9 Liverpool, West Derby 99.8% 212.9 2.2% 92.5% 32.31 10 Bootle 99.2% 219.0 2.2% 91.7% 32.30

The findings highlight that Belfast is one of the UK’s best cities for high-quality broadband, with three of the city’s four constituencies ranking among the top 10 spots in the UK. Belfast South, the city’s only constituency not named in the top 10 ranking, fell just short by securing 18th place.

Similarly, the North West of England was one of the most popular regions to feature among the best places for broadband. Worsley and Eccles South, Liverpool West Derby, and Bootle all ranked among the UK’s top broadband spots. No constituency within Scotland or Wales featured in the top 10.

Christin Wang, Senior Director for Global Marketing at Getac – Rugged Computing Solutions commented on the study: “It is exciting to see which areas of the UK have the best access and adoption of high-quality, superfast broadband. With remote working becoming a staple of everyday life for many across the UK, it has never been more vital to access the best broadband connections possible.

“As useful as superfast broadband can be for homes, businesses can take proper advantage of these exceptional speeds and high-quality infrastructure to drive profitability and promote further growth. With many industries and companies undergoing digital transformation, it will be worth monitoring if the exceptional network infrastructure of these top broadband spots results in a rise of new business operations and bases.