Eastbourne town centre street cordoned off for forensic investigation

A street in Eastbourne's town centre has been cordoned off this morning due to a forensic investigation.

At 9am this morning, Station Street in Eastbourne was closed off so that a forensics team could carry out an investigation of an apparent crime scene.

A photograph taken by an eyewitness at this time showed an area of the street was cordoned off with police tape, behind which a forensics officer could be seen setting out yellow place markers. A police car and another officer was at the scene.

Sussex Police was contacted for more information. A spokesman confirmed it was not an ongoing, 'live' incident but did not have any further information at present.

As of 11.40am, the road was reopened, according to another eyewitness. The same eyewitness said the floor had been recently cleaned where the cordon had been.

Read more:

Boat wreck recovered from Littlehampton Harbour

Rustington man ‘forced to sleep in car for several days’ after ‘arson’ destroys home

Reports of 'person falling off Bognor Pier' sparks emergency response