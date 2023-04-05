Eastbourne Triathlon wins national award

The Eastbourne Triathlon has been recognised by the Triathlon England as the best event in the country for an unprecedented third time.

The event, which started back in 2011 with less than 100 competitors, has grown to become one of the most high-profile events on the British triathlon calendar with the 2023 event selected as a Great Britain Age Group Team Qualifier for the European Championships.

Over 1,000 participants aged between three and 83 will compete over a full weekend of racing.

Triathlon England stated: “Eastbourne Triathlon is regarded as one of the most scenic triathlon events in the country with participants praising the organisation, enthusiastic crew, wonderful setting and fantastic atmosphere.”

Eastbourne Triathlon is organised by local triathletes Mat Dowle and Dale Anderton who formed TriBourne Multisport Events with the objective of making Eastbourne a top destination for triathlon events.

Anderton said, "We are very proud Eastbourne Triathlon has once again been recognised as the best triathlon event in the country.

"We recently won the South East regional award for the fourth time with IronBourne and Brighton and Hove Triathlon completing a clean sweep for TriBourne Multisport Events.

"Taking the National title for a third time really puts Eastbourne on the map as the top destination to race in the country."

The Eastbourne Triathlon Festival takes place on the 10th and 11th of June and includes races for children, a super-sprint distance triathlon for novices, a mixed team relay, and the more challenging sprint and standard 'Olympic' distance races which attract the best age-group triathletes in the country.

Dowle added: "It's great to receive recognition for all the hard work the TriBourne team has put into the event and to know how much our participants enjoy them.

"We are constantly trying to improve our events and grow the sport of triathlon, supporting and encouraging as many people as possible to try swim, bike, run events. We are also proud of our two other events which have also been nationally recognised.

“There are so many people to thank for their support. Our events would not be possible without the support of the public, partners, local businesses, and sponsors including Eastbourne Borough Council, Eastbourne College, Macmillan Cancer Support, Education First, High5 and Choice Vehicle Rentals.

"This award is for the entire TriBourne team including our amazing volunteers who are the heart and soul of our events.”

Other triathlon events organised by TriBourne Multisport Events have also gained recognition.

IronBourne Long Distance Triathlon, which takes place in Eastbourne on July 9, will see over 700 athletes jumping off the Eastbourne Lions Pier to begin a 2.4 mile swim, followed by a 112 mile bike ride and finishing with a full marathon.

IronBourne was selected to host the 2022 Middle-distance National Championships in 2022.

Brighton and Hove Triathlon is TriBourne’s largest event with over 1,200 competitors expected to take part on the 10th of September, and was voted by 220 Triathlon magazine as one of the best events in the country for beginners.

Triathlon England has recognised the town's commitment to delivering an amazing race day experience for athletes, especially the support and encouragement shown to the many novices who choose Eastbourne Triathlon as their first triathlon.

Residents have the ‘best triathlon in the country’ right on their doorstep, so if you want volunteer and support those taking part, please email [email protected]