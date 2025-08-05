Eastbourne Van Gogh musical heads to Edinburgh

Born in Eastbourne, Vagabond Skies – The Van Gogh Musical, which enjoyed its world premiere last autumn at the Devonshire Park, now heads to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offering a sung-through biographical musical charting the emotional journey of the man who was to become the most famous artist in the world, it comes promised as both “gut-wrenching and uplifting in equal measure.” It depicts Vincent's later years with songs showing his resilience in the face of a constant cycle of unfulfilled love, rejection, loneliness and mental turmoil.

Created by Tony Norman (writer and lyricist) and Mark Edwards (orchestral and musical arranger) and inspired by the paperback The Letters of Vincent Van Gogh, the show is at Gilded Balloon at the Museum until Thursday, August 21 at 9pm (not August 11 or 18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norman, aged 77, said: “Musical theatre is a fantastic form of escapism, bringing drama alive and ever-present through live songs that consume your emotions and flood your senses. Whilst a little nervous as a Fringe first-timer, I feel very privileged and excited to bring Vagabond Skies to Edinburgh and look forward to adding to the breadth of creativity on show at the Fringe this year. Our production is an original and genuine true-life story, bringing added poignancy to the performances by our talented cast.”

It's the culmination of a journey going back more than 50 years for Tony: “I had the original idea in 1972. I didn't exactly rush into it! But I was living in London at the time and a friend gave me a book of Van Gogh’s letters. He knew I already loved the paintings and when I read the letters and all the emotions within them I thought that this would just make a marvellous musical but I didn't think that I could write it at the time because I had only just started writing songs.

“And then about 20 years later, I think it was 1995, a friend of mine died unexpectedly from a stroke. He was about 40 and it was a terrible shock and it just made me think that you have got to get on with the things that you want to do in life and so I thought that I had have a go at this Van Gogh musical. By then I'd been writing songs for about 25 years. I started writing the songs on an acoustic guitar and the songs started flowing but I always referred back to Van Gogh's letters.”

The musical (www.vagabondskies.com) looks at the last ten years of his life: “His biggest supporter was his brother who was called Theo. His brother encouraged him to be a painter, and a big part of the musical is the relationship between the brothers Vincent and Theo. He sponsored Vincent and Vincent went ten years before he sold a painting but for those ten years Theo never let Vincent down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With this I wanted to take a different approach to what has been done before. Van Gogh is often seen as a manic person daubing paint and also there are some incredibly bad jokes about him cutting his ear off. I reject those cliches that he was a manic painter all the time. He did a painting during his final days of a church in a village and I went there with my wife and we stood by the church with the painting in front of us. You could see it was a very difficult building to paint but the picture that he did was just so accurate. He was a craftsman. But people see him as mad and slightly weak but I think if you look at it analytically and you see that he went those ten young long years of painting with no encouragement, then he must have been a very strong and very determined man and I don't think that's ever properly been given credit for. He had a lot of inner strength that came out in him as a painter.”