Eastbourne writers group confirms prize-winners at special Christmas lunch
The competition provided £225 in cash prizes thanks to the sponsorshsip of vice chairman Nigel Gearing.
Mary Moloney won The Gearing Trophy and £100 first prize with her short story The Bend In The Stairs, Jackie Harvey's From The Prison earned her second place and £50, while Francis Wait received third prize of a book by mystery writer Robert Crouch with his Helene's Mistake.
The poetry section's first prize of £75 was won by Hex Austen with Aftermath, and Heather Flood came runner-up with The Butterfly and the Buffalo, earning her a bottle of champagne donated by patron Tamara McKinley, who judged the competition together with Nigel Gearing. Another book by Robert Crouch went to Michael Fleming in third place with Eat Your Hearts Out. Each of the six winners also received a certificate.
A raffle prize of a Fortnum and Mason hamper, donated by Mr Gearing, was won by Denis Mackriever.
Chairman Tony Flood said: “The lunch was attended by 26 people who took advantage of Anderida and their generous vice chairman contributing £10 towards each meal.
“Anderida members had achieved a very high standard of writing.”
Tony added that they had been set an excellent example by Tamara McKinley, whose Cliffehaven series, written under the name Ellie Dean, had become international best-sellers.
The picture shows Anderida members seated at their Christmas Lunch in the Orangery Restaurant of the Hydro Hotel.
