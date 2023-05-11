Eastbourne's Airbourne airshow releases grandstand seating for fans - tickets now on sale

Airshow fans will be able to elevate their view of all the aerobatic action in the skies with tiered grandstand seating now on sale at Eastbourne International Airshow.

The RAF Red Arrows at Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow

Airbourne – the free four-day air extravaganza – returns to Eastbourne seafront between August 17 - 20 with the world renowned aerobatics of the RAF Red Arrows who will fly all four days, plus displays from the Typhoon, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Tutor and many more to be announced.

Open air grandstand seating will be available in the heart of all the action at the Western Lawns and situated next to the fascinating military ground displays, in addition to the return of the popular Airshow Seating at Eastbourne Bandstand.

Spectators can this year enjoy elevated panoramic views of all the action from reserved seats in the open top grandstand, as well as access to exclusive on site toilet facilities.

Proceeds from all seating ticket sales will support the flying displays and the future of the airshow.

Eastbourne Borough Council Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism and Culture Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “After last year’s sell out success and introduction of our first ever airshow grandstand, we are delighted to bring back these popular seating areas for the comfort of our airshow guests.

Airshow visitors will be able to relax and enjoy uninterrupted views of the displays, while they come and go from their own reserved seats, all safe in the knowledge that they are also supporting the future of the airshow.”

Every penny from the proceeds of these sales, and others such as the souvenir programme, supporters club and ambassador memberships, all go towards supporting the airshow, and are essential to keeping the show viable in the future.”

Grandstand seating on the Western Lawns costs £30 per adult and £20 per child, and Bandstand Seating starts at £20 per adult and £12 child. Tickets are on sale now at EastbourneAirshow.com/seating

To support the airshow, memberships are available within the Supporters Club, Premium Supporters Club, Air Bear Club, or fans can become an Ambassador with monthly donations from as little as £2. People can also provide one-off donations.

Airbourne Supporters Club members each receive a copy of the souvenir programme with a full flying schedule each day, an official limited edition Airbourne pin badge to wear and keep, a 10% discount at selected bars and they can be listed as a supporter on the Airbourne website. Premium members can in addition, enjoy a limited edition t-shirt and poster, access to VIP toilet facilities and a chance to win a pilot signed t-shirt. Membership starts at £25.

Souvenir programmes are also available to pre-order now costing £10, to include a limited edition 2023 pin badge.