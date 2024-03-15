Eastbourne's magical Tree of Light- 25 years and still shining brightly

The Rotary Tree of Light situated outside the Congress Theatre each year gives comfort to many people as well as raising funds for our community. Donations received from hundreds of individuals, sponsoring a light for a loved one and valuable sponsorship from local businesses has once again raised £4,300.
Peter Lindsey
15th Mar 2024
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 09:50 GMT
Dave Cooper with Mark DimmockDave Cooper with Mark Dimmock
Dave Cooper with Mark Dimmock

Three donations of £1300 were given to three groups:

Defiant Sports

East Sussex Hearing

and St Catherine's College.

The Salvation Army also received £400 for its amazing support over many years, playing music at the service each year.

Dedications are recorded in a book situated in Eastbourne Library or online here https://www.eastbournetreeoflight.co.uk

Pictured: Eastbourne AM Rotary Club joint President Dave Cooper with Mark Dimmock from East Sussex Hearing

