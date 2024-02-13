Easter activities launching soon for families in Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the Easter Bunny Hunt competition, various characters will be hiding out in various locations in or within close proximity to Hailsham town centre from Tuesday 2nd April to Thursday 11th April, and the challenge is to spot all of them with the help of cryptic clues and pictorial hints for the chance to win great Easter-themed prizes.

People can take part in the competition by collecting a free entry form and their first clue from the Town Council Offices in Market Street on the above dates, during office hours (Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm).

Easter Bunny posters will be on display in various locations in Hailsham High Street, Market Street, Vicarage Field and areas close to the town centre, providing cryptic clues (and picture clues for younger children) as to where the next Easter Bunny character might be hiding.

The aim is to find all characters and write their names correctly on the entry form against the location in which they are found.

When all the characters have been located, competition entrants will need to provide their details at the end of the entry form and post in the designated post box at the Town Council Offices by noon on Friday 12th April. All correct entry forms posted will be entered into a prize draw. The prize for first place will be a deluxe chocolate Easter hamper and the two runners-up will each receive an Easter-themed chocolate surprise.

The Town Council is also organising an Easter Egg Decorating competition whereby those taking part will be in for a chance of winning an Easter hamper. The egg designs can be produced using any materials and decorated with paint, chalk, pom-poms or other means. Participants can also create backdrops for and submit multiple eggs.

All decorated egg designs must be brought to the Town Council Offices in Market Street between by Friday 12th April and will subsequently be displayed in the reception window, prior to the winning design being selected by the Deputy Town Mayor.

"These fun activities for children and families have been introduced this year as a means of generating an enthusiastic Easter spirit within the town," said the Town Council's Receptionist and Business Enterprise Assistant Kaylee Butcher, who is organising both competitions. "Easter is such a special time for children, and we hope they enjoy taking part."