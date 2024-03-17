Easter Eggs for Ukraine children
Stall holders Alan Woods, Adam Clarke and Chris Clarke raised funds from their wooden crafts, “Tree Crafts” log nets “ Clarke’s Logs” and kindling wood stalls at East Dean village market and Seaford Town market to buy Easter eggs for Ukraine children.
The stallholders raised £155 from donations and change from their customers.
Alan Woods and the markets manager Miranda Bearns-Lowles visited their local supermarket and purchased 116 Easter eggs for the children in Ukraine.
Rachel Ayres the Seaford Book Fairy is collecting Easter egg donations for a local charity to take and distribute the eggs to children in the Ukraine.
Thank you to everyone involved providing children with their Easter eggs