Easter Eggs for Ukraine children

Adam, Chris, Miranda, Alan with their Easter Eggs

The stallholders raised £155 from donations and change from their customers.

Alan Woods and the markets manager Miranda Bearns-Lowles visited their local supermarket and purchased 116 Easter eggs for the children in Ukraine.

Rachel Ayres the Seaford Book Fairy is collecting Easter egg donations for a local charity to take and distribute the eggs to children in the Ukraine.