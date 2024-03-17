Easter Eggs for Ukraine children

Stall holders Alan Woods, Adam Clarke and Chris Clarke raised funds from their wooden crafts, “Tree Crafts” log nets “ Clarke’s Logs” and kindling wood stalls at East Dean village market and Seaford Town market to buy Easter eggs for Ukraine children.
By Miranda Bearns-LowlesContributor
Published 17th Mar 2024, 09:37 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2024, 09:48 GMT
Adam, Chris, Miranda, Alan with their Easter Eggs
Adam, Chris, Miranda, Alan with their Easter Eggs

The stallholders raised £155 from donations and change from their customers.

Alan Woods and the markets manager Miranda Bearns-Lowles visited their local supermarket and purchased 116 Easter eggs for the children in Ukraine.

Rachel Ayres the Seaford Book Fairy is collecting Easter egg donations for a local charity to take and distribute the eggs to children in the Ukraine.

Thank you to everyone involved providing children with their Easter eggs

