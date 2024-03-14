Easter Extravaganza: farm animals to descend Upon Sutherland Quarters in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sutherland Quarters in Crawley is gearing up for an exciting Easter event as farm animals make a special visit on Wednesday 3rd April 2024, from 2-4pm. Organised by Caridon Property and run by Manor Farm Experiences, this event promises a delightful afternoon for families.

Manor Farm Experiences, renowned for their engaging mobile farm setups, will bring a menagerie of animals for children to meet and interact with. From friendly goats to adorable guinea pigs, there will be a variety of creatures to delight and educate attendees of all ages.

This unique experience is exclusively available for families residing at Sutherland Quarters, offering them the opportunity to create lasting memories and connect with nature in the heart of their community.

Deborah Stainforth, Community Engagement Officer for Caridon Property, instrumental in nurturing positive relationships with residents and the local community, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, stating: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Manor Farm Experiences to bring this enriching event to Sutherland Quarters. It's a fantastic opportunity for families to come together, have fun, and enjoy the magic of Easter with some furry friends. Moreover, it is another way to build relationships between the families within Sutherland Quarters, many of whom have moved here and don’t have extensive local networks, and create social and learning opportunities and sensory experiences for our youngest residents."