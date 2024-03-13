Easter gifts for Duckyls Farm horses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Duckyls Farm, a care home for adults with learning disabilities, run by the Diagrama Foundation is ensuring everyone at the Farm is part of the Easter celebrations this year.

The residents of Duckyls Farm in West Sussex were delighted to share bunches of carrots with nutritious green leafy tops as Easter treats for Ace and Alfie, the horses that live on the 100 acre Farm. Ace and Alfie, who moved to Duckyls Farm with Keri Strugnell the Care Farm and Community Manager earlier this year, have become an instant hit with the residents.

Keri Strugnell, Care Farm and Community Manager Duckyls Farm said, “While we were planning Duckyl’s annual Easter Egg hunt the residents asked what Ace and Alfie might like for Easter and we decided that bunches of carrots were the perfect Easter treat. Due to their respective health issues, carrots are very much an occasional offering and Easter seemed the perfect time for them to enjoy a treat.”

David Giving Carrots to the Duckyls Horses for Easter

Alfie's breeding is unknown, but his colouring is quite rare and known as Cremello. He's approximately 25 years old and about 13.2 hands high. Ace is a 15 year old New Forest x Thoroughbred and is about 15 hands high. As Ace and Alfie only moved to the Farm recently there are still some things that the charity would like to buy for the horses to make this the perfect home for them. The care provider has an Amazon Wishlist from which supporters can choose to purchase items for the horses, including a spare headcollar each or a new electric fence energiser and leisure battery, or alternatively choose to buy items to enrich the lives of the adults.

David McGuire, Chief Executive, Diagrama Foundation said, “Duckyls Farm joined the Diagrama Foundation portfolio of Care Homes in February 2023. The Farm allows us to explore the physical, mental and social benefits that working with animals and in nature can offer to people with a learning disability. The interactions between the residents and the horses and goats that they share the land with is very special to see and really fits with our ethos of allowing the people in our care to live their best lives.”