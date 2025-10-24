Ebenezer Scrooge for Halloween in Horsham!

Is the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge a ghost story or is it all in his head?

Yvonne Chadwell sees it very much as psychology as she directs HAODS’ production of Scrooge: The Musical as their autumn show at the Horsham Capitol from Tuesday 28th–Friday 31st October at 7.30pm and on Saturday 1st November at 2pm and 7pm.

“Scrooge as a show was voted by the membership. I've always said I am very happy to direct almost any show but this one is especially nice because it has got children in it as well. One of my missions is to get young children interested in the arts, and this show allows me to bring on our youngsters. We've got 19 in the show, aged eight through to 14. Some of them are in the Cratchit family and the others are ensemble and there is also young Scrooge’s sister and there is also young Scrooge himself.”

As for the attraction of the story: “It has got humour and it's also got ‘what is the meaning of life?’ as a piece of drama. It looks at the different sides of Victorian London. There is a character in the musical who is a soup seller who is the exact opposite to Scrooge, full of life and full of fun and everything that Scrooge could have become and what he does actually become at the end. He's very carefully woven into the story of redemption and gives an extra character and extra humour to the musical version.

“I think the cast are having good time. We're doing the show over the Halloween period because that is the time that the theatre gave us as a slot but it's good to have the three ghosts for Halloween!”

But the point is that the ghosts are all in Scrooge’s head, Yvonne says: “The ghosts are created out of this thoughts and his concerns. We see them as people and there will be plenty of fog for them to come through, but if you look at the whole story you see it is beautifully told how Scrooge becomes Scrooge. He has all the opportunities as a young man to be a fun-loving person but he wants to create a secure life for his future wife and that secure life is something that he sets against money. Life and money get in the way. From the psychological point of view he shuts himself away in his office and becomes the miser but I think underneath he is still the fun-loving person that we saw and when he is given the opportunity on one evening to refind what he was like at the start, he takes that chance and he goes out into the street in his night clothes and the fact is that he can do something about it. It is a lovely end game where Dickens is so very clever. It is a psychological story. It is a journey through his psyche.”