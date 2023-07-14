Ebernoe Horn Fair returns on Tuesday July 25, 2023

The annual Horn Fair is upon us once more and takes place on Tuesday July 25 at Ebernoe.

This years opponents are the Wessex Pilgrims, a nomadic team who are based in the New Forest near Bournemouth.

They have played regular annual fixtures against Ebernoe since 1990 and are welcomed back for their third Horn Fair.

The cricket match starts at 11am competing through to 6.00pm when the Horns trophy will be presented to the batsmen with the highest score on the winning side.

Mike Goodwin on his way to century at last years Horn Fair

The sheep roast will be cooking during the day, with one being served to the cricketers for lunch with another for visitors in the evening.