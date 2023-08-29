Ecclesden Park celebrates playground opening with Angmering residents

Angmering residents and David Wilson Homes celebrated the successful opening of the brand-new playground located in the heart of Ecclesden Park on Water Lane.

On Saturday August 26, Angmering residents and David Wilson Homes celebrated a successful opening of the brand-new playground located in the heart of Ecclesden Park on Water Lane. Attended by Councillors Sylvia Verrinder, Alison Reigate and David Marsh, all members of the Angmering Parish Council, as well as representatives from David Wilson Southern Counties alongside onsite and local residents, the playground is the latest addition to over six and a half acres of green open space at Ecclesden Park.

The playground consists of a variety of play structures, including swings, slides and climbing frames for families to enjoy as well as incorporating wildlife-friendly features around the area such as hibernacula to support the local environment. The event itself included a face painting artist and an ice-cream caravan, which offered a range of sweet treats for the attendees on the day.

Phil Hurring, Marketing Manager at David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “It has been wonderful to welcome local stakeholders and the wider community onsite on Saturday to celebrate the opening of our first play area here at Ecclesden Park. Being just one of three designated spaces for play at this development, we hope the playground will become and focal point for our residents to meet with their new neighbours as the site continues to grow and provides space for children to let off some steam.”

Currently available at David Wilson Southern Counties’ Ecclesden Park development is a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £369,995 for a two-bedroom property.