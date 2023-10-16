Eden Project Communities and Hastings Botanic Garden Project join forces for event celebrating wellbeing

People in Hastings are set to come together on 21 October for a one-of-a-kind birthday party and fundraiser that hopes to boost the wellbeing of local people. The free event, organised in partnership with Eden Project Communities aims to build new connections, encourage appreciation of nature and honour the local area’s heritage.

Taking place at The White Rock Hotel, the get-together marks the birthday of renowned Victorian biologist and botanical artist Marianne North, who was born in Hastings. The artist is a source of inspiration for the Hastings Botanic Garden Project, which is campaigning and fundraising to transform part of the large green space at White Rock, Hastings into a nourishing new botanic garden for the whole community.

Despite being an attractive seaside town with a stunning seafront, which meant it enjoyed a period of prosperity, Hastings’ economic fortunes have changed over the years. The town was ranked as the most deprived place in the south east of England in the Chief Medical Officer’s report on coastal towns in 2021.

Aware of local people struggling to find free green spaces to enjoy, the Hastings Botanic Garden Project is hoping to create an indoor garden, education centre and café at White Rock, offering a vital chance for people to connect with each other and with nature. Eden Project Communities has joined forces with the community project this October to boost community spirit, facilitate networking opportunities and inspire people in the wider local area, with a further winter walking networking event planned for January.

Lucy Abbott, Community Network Developer at Eden Project Communities

October’s joint event forms part of Eden’s campaign to bring people together as we head into the colder months, when the higher cost of living risks weakening social connections. Research from Eden Project Communities reveals that six in ten people (60%) are concerned about the future prospects of our communities, with additional data from ONS indicating that 3.83 million people in the UK are now chronically lonely. As an antidote to these increased levels of loneliness and the high cost of living, Eden Project Communities is launching a new Winter Warmers campaign that calls on people to sustain vital connections where they live by reaching out to others and taking part in affordable social activities over the colder months.

Hastings Botanic Garden Project’s event is just one of many taking place across the country in partnership with Eden Project Communities, who want to encourage mutual support and spread human warmth, benefitting everyone but playing a particularly vital role when life is challenging.

The event will see 60 people join together for an afternoon of socialising, learning and fundraising. Guests will have the chance to hear from Gemma Venhuizen, a biology editor and specialist on Marianne North, as well as Rachel Witt, a painting conservator who worked on the restoration of the Marianne North Gallery at Kew Gardens. There will also be the opportunity to enjoy some locally sourced food and find out more about the botanic garden project, as well as demonstrations of simple ways to connect with your community as part of the Winter Warmer campaign.

Lucy Abbott, Community Network Developer for the south east said: “We know that during difficult times, when the cost of living is high and people might be feeling isolated, opportunities to come together and nourish local connections are more important than ever.

Members of the public enjoy Garden Festival by Hastings Botanic Garden Project

“Here at Eden Project Communities, we aim to help people and projects that look to the future, supporting people to come together and unite behind projects just like this one, which is an amazing example of regenerating local resources to benefit a whole community. Anyone can get something like this started!”

Alexander Wilberforce, Founder of Hastings Botanic Garden Project, said: “We’re so excited for our birthday party for Marianne North, who has inspired our mission to create a free, accessible green space in Hastings. Many people in our town struggle with their mental health, or might be experiencing loneliness. Nature and social connection can help with that, and we hope that this event helps to galvanise our whole town to get behind our project to build the botanic garden that we all deserve.”

Lucy Abbott continues: “To make a positive difference to your community, anyone can get an activity started where they live, whether it’s big or small. Why not bring people together to share friendship over festive winter food, or to enjoy and take notice of the natural world on their doorstep?”

The event forms part of Eden Project Communities’ Winter Warmers campaign, which aims to increase local connections, spread human warmth and inspire hope through activities that bring people together and nurture community spirit during the colder winter months. Winter Warmers is a campaign from Eden Project Communities, the people behind The Big Lunch and Month of Community made possible by The National Lottery.