Bede’s A-level results success praised

Upper Sixth pupils at Bede’s Senior School achieved over 71% A*-B grades, with almost 42% of grades at A*-A and 72% of individuals achieving at least one A or A* grade.

This year saw 22 pupils gaining three or more As and A*s, with 56 pupils gaining two A* or A grades.

Bede's exam success

A quarter of Maths grades were at A* and half were graded A*-A.

Successful individuals include Andre Bennett, who achieved straight A*s or the equivalent in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Pre-U English Literature, and who will now study Physics at Oxford, Alex Hilton, who earned straight A* grades in Chemistry, Physics, Maths and Further Maths, and who will now study Mathematics at Cambridge, and 1st XI Football captain Matt Pickering, who earned straight A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Biology and Physics, and who will now study Physics at Dartmouth, USA.

Elsewhere, Marko Brnovic who achieved A*s in Maths, Further Maths and in Physics and an A in Chemistry, has turned down a place at Oxford and will now study Physics at New York University.

Lily Potter earned A*A*A in English Literature, History and Maths, and will now study English at Exeter.

Harry Ambrose earned the equivalent of straight A*s in Media, Ceramics and Photography, and will now study Press and Editorial Photography at Falmouth, and Lucy Shuttleworth earned A*A*A in Business, Religious Studies and English Literature and will now study Management at Manchester.

Sebastian Whitlock also earned A*A*AA in Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics, and will now study Physics at Durham.

Helena Foo earned A*A*AA in Art, Photography, Business and Mandarin and will study Graphic and Media Design at University of the Arts in London.

Harry Wootten earned A*AA Maths, French and Geography, and will now study Economics at Bath, while Katinka Morriss achieved straight As in Chemistry, History and Biology and will study Biological Sciences at UCL, while Joana Tam Pereira Da Costa earned straight As in Maths, Economics and Spanish and will study Accounting and Finance at Warwick.

Bede’s Academic Deputy Head John Tuson said: “The outgoing Upper Sixth should be very proud of their achievements, particularly in a year where almost every pupil was taking a newly reformed course. As always, it is very pleasing to note the extraordinary breadth of the cohort’s accomplishments, whether on the creative, sporting or academic front, where national sportsmen and women, celebrated artists and acutely talented scientists not only rubbed shoulders but spurred one another on to ever more impressive things.”

Bede’s Headmaster Peter Goodyer said: “Bede’s is a school that proudly welcomes pupils with a diverse range of abilities, and we pride ourselves on encouraging every girl and boy to reach far beyond their comfort zones. Undoubtedly this year’s Upper Sixth did exactly that and, whether headed for Oxbridge, Russell Group Universities, Art Colleges or directly into the world of work, they are the very embodiment of our school’s philosophy in action.”